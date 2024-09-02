Four people killed in mass shooting on Chicago subway train

Support truly

Four people were killed in a shooting on Chicago’s Blue Line train early Monday morning.

The shooting happened around 5 am local time in Forest Park, Illinois, ten miles outside of Chicago, ABC 7 reports. Three people were pronounced dead at the scene, while the fourth victim was transported to a nearby hospital where they later died.

Police later arrested the suspected shooter on a Pink Line train in Chicago after they fled the scene, according to ABC 7. Officers recovered a gun during the arrest.

“Although this was an isolated incident, this heinous and egregious act of violence should never have occurred, none the less on a public transit train,” the Chicago Transit Authority said in a statement.

“As soon as this matter was reported, CTA immediately deployed resources to assist the Forest Park Police in their investigation into the matter, including review of all possible security camera footage, which proved to be vital in aiding local enforcement,” the statement continued.

The investigation has since been turned over to the Forest Park police and the West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force. Officials say this was an isolated incident and there is no longer a threat to riders, according to ABC 7.

