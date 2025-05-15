The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Michigan woman will spend 25 to 50 years behind bars after drunkenly driving through the side of a boat club where a birthday party was being held, killing two young siblings and injuring over a dozen other people.

Marshella Chidester, 67, was found guilty in March of all charges, including second-degree murder, in connection with the deaths of Alanah Phillips, 8, and Zayn Phillips, 4, at the Swan Boat Club on April 20, 2024.

Before she was sentenced Thursday, Chidester asked for forgiveness and told the victims’ family: ““I can’t help but say I am so very, very sorry for the loss of your children,” The Detroit News reported.

“I pray for them every day,” Chidester said. “I never meant to harm those children. I’m so very sorry and I never ever meant to come across as not being sorrowful.”

Monroe County Circuit Court Judge Daniel White noted the case “might be the most tragic, most heartbreaking case this courtroom has ever seen” before delivering the sentencing.

open image in gallery Marshella Chidester, 67, was sentenced to 25 to 50 years in prison on Thursday.

"This crime destroyed lives, it destroyed families and it changed so many people in a negative way," White said. "I believe the jury got it right. The evidence of this defendant’s guilt was overwhelming.”

Chidester received 25 to 50 years for the murder charges. She will also serve 84 to 180 months for two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, causing death, and 20 to 24 months for five counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, causing injury.

The sentences will be served concurrently, the judge said.

This is a developing story...