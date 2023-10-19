US Marine detained over another Marine’s killing at Camp Lejeune

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A US Marine has been taken into custody over suspected involvement in the death of another Marine, authorities have said.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening in an on-base barracks room at Camp Lejeune, in North Carolina.

In a statement, base officials said that the Marine had been apprehended at approximately 10.15pm local time on Thursday. The incident was described as a homicide.

Officials did not provide details about how the Marine had died, but said that further information would be provided as it became available.

Camp Lejeune has a population of more than 38,000 active duty personnel and nearly 39,000 family members.

It has “the largest concentration of marines and sailors in the world” across its various satellite camps, housing, training areas and air station, according to the base’s website.

In 2021, a Marine was shot and wounded in a barracks at the base. Authorities later determined that the shooting was accidental.