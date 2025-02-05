Marcus Jordan tells cops 'I'm Michael Jordan's son' in DUI arrest video

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Marcus Jordan, son of NBA legend Michael Jordan, bragged about his famous father to police as they arrested him this week.

Jordan, 34, was arrested Monday night in Florida for DUI, resisting arrest and cocaine possession. Now, new body cam footage of the stop reveals Jordan told police, “I'm Michael Jordan's son, I'm not doing anything wrong, I'm just trying to get home and I made a wrong turn.”

The incident began when Maitland police officers found him and his blue Lamborghini SUV stuck on the side of train tracks, according to an arrest report.

Marcus Jordan was arrested in Florida on Monday night on DUI, cocaine possession and resisting arrest charges ( Orange County Jail )

The video, released by the department, shows an officer telling Jordan a train was coming, to which he replied, “I know, that’s why I’m trying to get the f*** out of here.”

"The last thing I wanted to do is put my car on the tracks, obviously, it's a $330,000 car,” Jordan said, after name-dropping his father to police. “Why would I want to be on the tracks?”

Police also accused him of having too much to drink, to which Jordan responded, "I disagree with that, sir, but whatever you say.”

“I noticed the odor of an alcoholic beverage was getting stronger as he spoke, and his eyes were red, glassy and bloodshot,” the arrest report states. “I noticed his speech was slurred and he would get agitated and irritated quickly.”

Police also found cocaine in his car, according to the report, which they identified using an ID wipe test.

The report also claims Jordan “refused” to get into the officers’ patrol car, and they ultimately had to remove him from his car to get him in their vehicle.

Jordan was previously arrested in 2012 for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and obstructing justice by Omaha police. Police described him as “very animated, intoxicated and uncooperative” during the incident, CBS News reported. He later pleaded no contest to disturbing the peace and paid a $250 fine.

Jordan once dated Larsa Pippen, a 50-year-old reality TV star formerly featured on The Real Housewives of Miami and the ex-wife of his father’s former teammate, Scottie Pippen. News of Pippen and Jordan’s break up came early last year when she shared a series of cryptic Instagram posts, People reported.

Jordan previously played for the University of Central Florida Knights men’s basketball team. He left the team in 2012 before graduating with a bachelor’s degree from the university’s Rosen College of Hospitality Management.

The Independent was unable to identify Jordan’s lawyer for comment. The Independent has reached out for comment through Jordan’s company, Trophy Room.