Manhunt underway after three found dead in Colorado shooting over property lines

Colorado police are searching for a suspect after three people were fatally shot and another was wounded.

The shots were fired around 1pm on Monday at Rocky Ridge Road near Westcliffe. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office identified Hanme K Clark as the shooting suspect. The 45-year-old is believed to be driving a “White Ram 1500 pickup with a topper” and a Colorado license plate.

Two men and one woman were shot and killed, authorities said. One woman was in critical condition, but is expected to survive, police said on Tuesday just after midnight.

A fifth victim managed to escape, police added.

Police urged the public to call 911 if they have any information leading to the arrest of Mr Clark.

Although Sheriff Rich Smith initially implemented a shelter-in-place order, it has since been lifted.

The shooting arose from a “suspected property dispute,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

“The suspect and at least one of the victims have been in previous civil disputes about property lines,” Sheriff Smith said at a press conference.

“We have a very good lead on almost exactly where the suspect and the vehicle are, and we’re working with another law enforcement agency to take him into custody,” the sheriff added.