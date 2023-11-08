Manhunt underway for Capitol riot suspect who ducked FBI arrest

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The FBI and local police in New Jersey are hunting for a Capitol riot suspect who is allegedly on the run.

The search is underway in Helmetta township, where authorities believe Gregory Yetman, an alleged Capitol riot suspect, may be hiding. He reportedly fled on foot into the area.

Police describe Mr Yetman as a white man in his mid 40's wearing a red jacket and a baseball cap.

Law enforcement officials were reportedly attempting to execute an arrest warrant on Mr Yetman when he allegedly ran away.

The manhunt sent local Spotswood Public Schools into shelter in place, and brought a significant police presence to the township on Wednesday.