Teenager shot in head and killed in broad daylight attack in Manhattan by suspects riding Citi Bike

The teen was pronounced dead after being taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment

Graig Graziosi
Tuesday 07 May 2024 21:46
The NYPD responded to an incident on 7 May in SoHo in which a teenager was shot in the head and killed by suspects that fled on Citi Bikes
Police in New York City are investigating after an individual believed to be a teenager died after being shot in the head in SoHo.

The incident occurred around 2.30pm on Spring Street, according to ABC 7.

The victim is believed to be around 16-years-old. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment, but was pronounced dead at the facility.

Two suspects are believed to have fled the scene on a single Citi Bike.

The teen was reportedly with his friends in a public courtyard on Spring Street near Varick Street when a conflict erupted between them and another group of teens shortly before 2.30pm, according to the New York Daily News.

The conflict escalated and someone began shooting. The teen was hit in his head and thigh.

