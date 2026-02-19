The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A New Jersey man is accused of boosting nearly $200,000 of metal from a construction site for renovations of a famed Ferris wheel on Wildwood’s boardwalk.

William Morelli, 67, was arrested on a theft charge after taking a “large amount” of metal from the beach near Adventure Pier, Wildwood police said Wednesday. Adventure Pier is one of three Wildwood piers where Morey’s Piers operates amusement rides and attractions.

After stealing the metal over several days, Morelli sold it to a scrap yard, police said. The stolen materials were worth more than $175,000, according to reports.

The theft investigation began on February 4.

“The reporting party provided a suspect and vehicle description to police after reviewing surveillance video,” Wildwood police said, adding that investigators were later able to identify the suspect as Morelli.

open image in gallery A New Jersey man has been accused of boosting nearly $200,000 of metal from a construction site for renovations of a famed Ferris wheel on Wildwood’s boardwalk ( Spencer Platt/Getty Images )

Morey’s Piers took down the Ferris wheel, which sits on neighboring Mariner’s Pier, last fall and sent it to Philadelphia’s Navy Yard for repairs, CBS Philadelphia reported. The theft happened at a temporary work site for the popular attraction, according to the outlet.

Geoff Rogers, Morey's Piers chief operating officer, told news outlets his amusement company is “heartbroken by this incident.”

"The Giant Wheel holds deep sentimental value for not only the company and our team members, but the generations of families who have made memories on it,” Rogers said.

open image in gallery William Morelli, 67, was arrested on a theft charge after taking a ‘large amount’ of metal near Adventure Pier, Wildwood police said ( Spencer Platt/Getty Images )

At a whopping 156 feet in height, the Giant Wheel is one of the largest Ferris wheels on the East Coast, according to Morey’s Piers. It’s been a staple on the boardwalk since 1985, reports say.

“While this theft has presented a challenge, it does not change our commitment to completing this project on schedule,” Rogers said.

The Ferris wheel is expected to return to the park in time for the 2026 season, which begins in May, according to reports.

Police said Morelli was charged with Theft of Moveable Property and later released. Information about his legal representation was not immediately clear.