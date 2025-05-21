The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

An aspiring rapper slashed an eight-year-old girl with a beer bottle, which saw her rushed to a local hospital where she received 19 stitches.

Nichalas San Souci, 24, from Montgomery County, Alabama, smashed a beer bottle over the child’s head while slashing her neck as she was out for dinner at Saggios Italian restaurant, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, with her family on the night of April 25, court records seen by local news station KOAT7 allege.

She sustained non-life-threatening injuries but required 19 stitches for the attack, KOB4 reports.

The girl’s father, Britton Rose, told WIFR that he couldn’t believe the violent and unexpected nature of the attack.

“I mean, no one would ever anticipate something like that happening to a little girl going out for dinner with her family,” Rose said.

The suspect was booked on April 26 on charges of child abuse resulting in reckless bodily harm, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, in which he allegedly attacked the girl's father with a pocket knife, Metropolitan Detention Center records and court documents state.

open image in gallery Nichalas San Souci, 24, reportedly smashed a bottle over the child's head and sliced her neck in an incident on April 25 ( Metropolitan Detention Center )

He explained that his daughter was left with “a large goose egg on the back of her head” from “where the bottle broke”.

San Souci, who entered a not guilty plea in court Monday, said he assaulted the girl "because she got in my way,” according to a state expedited motion.

However, Rose insists his daughter did nothing to provoke the attack, according to reports from WIFR.

Court documents seen by KOAT7 stated: "This behavior is so extreme and beyond the norms of civil conduct that conditions of release are inappropriate for this defendant.”

If convicted, San Souci could be jailed for a minimum of 25 years in a state prison for his crimes. He is being held in custody without bond at the Metropolitan Detention Center.

“We’re extremely lucky that our daughter wasn’t hurt any worse than she was or even killed, because that’s what we feel he was trying to do. He was trying to kill her,” Rose told WIFR.

According to his various social media profiles, the suspect is an aspiring rapper who goes by the moniker San Souci. His most recent track, “Get Lifted,” was released in March 2025. Other titles include, “Fury!!!,” “Slowburn” and “Rabbit Hole.” On his SoundCloud page, San Souci has posted 33 tracks and garnered 62 followers.

He writes in his bio on that profile: “Hailing from in your hallucinations, United States.”