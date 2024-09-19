Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘From zero to 100 real quick’: Man allegedly shoots his neighbor and then stabs his own dog dead in dispute over loud music

Police said the man also threatend his wife with a pistol prior to the shooting

Graig Graziosi
Thursday 19 September 2024 21:37
Members of a SWAT team lead another man away from a home in Southgate, Michigan, after an hours long standoff. Police said they were called to the scene after a man in his 60’s shot his neighbor three times and stabbed his own dog to death
Members of a SWAT team lead another man away from a home in Southgate, Michigan, after an hours long standoff. Police said they were called to the scene after a man in his 60’s shot his neighbor three times and stabbed his own dog to death (screengrab / Fox 2 Detroit)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.

Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.

Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election

Head shot of Andrew Feinberg

Andrew Feinberg

White House Correspondent

A feud between neighbors quickly boiled over into violence when a Michigan man shot his neighbor and stabbed his own dog to death on Wednesday, authorities said.

“It started off over loud music. One neighbor didn’t like the music from across the street,” Joe Marsh, the director of Southgate Public Safety, told Fox2 Detroit. “It goes from zero to 100 real quick.”

Police in Southgate — a city southwest of central Detroit — received a call around 10 p.m. on Wednesday evening that a shooting had occurred. When they arrived at the scene, they found the dead dog and a man in his 20s who had been shot three times. The wounded man was taken to a hospital and is currently listed in stable condition.

When police went to confront the suspected shooter, a man in his 60s who has not been identified, he allegedly barricaded himself in his home across the street from the victim’s house. An hours-long standoff ensued, but the man eventually surrendered to police early on Thursday morning.

“At one point he had come out and was taunting the cops,” Marsh said. “He had a pistol in his hand but the slide was racked back.”

Police said the suspect was drunk when the shooting occured, and he’d allegedly pulled a gun on his wife earlier in the night.

“Allegedly he pulled a firearm out on her, and then she fled the home and then went to the city of Dearborn, where another felonious assault had occurred,” Marsh said.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in