A Texas man has been arrested on suspicion of killing his father and disemboweling him, telling police that he believed aliens had harvested his organs days before the brutal incident, authorities said

Jaime Adrian Contreras, 39, was arrested on April 14 in connection with the suspicious death of 74-year-old Victor Gerardo Contreras at his home where the pair lived together, according to the El Paso Police Department.

The body of the elder Contreras was found by his other son who had gone to investigate after not hearing from him for a week. According to court documents obtained by KTSM, the victims noticed the smell of “rotting flesh” coming from the residence.

After entering the property the son found the body underneath a sheet on the floor of a bedroom. According to the affidavit, the victim had sustained head injuries, had a slit throat, several stab wounds around his neck area and had been disemboweled.

The son also discovered that that his father’s Jeep Wrangler was missing, according to court documents. He sent multiple messages to his brother but did not receive a reply.

Another relative later told detectives that she had last spoken to the victim twice on April 5, and he had told her that Contreras was “acting crazy again,” and later that he had called the police. He called back later to say that the situation had been resolved.

According to the documents obtained by KTSM, a neighbor told the relative they had seen Contreras acting erratically and yelling in the street.

When detectives executed a search warrant at the home they found blood spattered throughout the residence, indicating a possible struggle, court documents stated.

A medical examiner later arrived at the scene to conduct a preliminary investigation and found that the victim had been “disemboweled.”

According to the affidavit, detectives learned that Contreras and his father’s Jeep had been located near the Hueco Tanks state park. After his arrest, Contreras admitted that the vehicle belonged to his father.

He had a swollen hand and a deep cut on his right pinky finger, which he told detectives had been a result of “battling.”

Asked about the victim, Contreras told officers he was “in heaven,” according to court documents. He later clarified that he had been fighting and told officers that an alien had harvested his organs a few days ago, according to court documents.

Oofficers had previously attended the home multiple times in 2023, during which time Contreras had told them that his father was an alien and that he did not recognize him, according to the affidavit.

Further investigation into the disturbance earlier this month on April 5, as reported by the family relative, revealed that Contreras had been threatening his father and had “killed his pets,” the court documents stated. He claimed Contreras had also hit him with a hammer.

Jaime Contreras is being held at the El Paso County Jail on a $2 million bond at the Downtown jail. No attorney is listed for him on court records.