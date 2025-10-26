The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man dressed in a Nazi officer uniform was arrested in Athens, Georgia, after he allegedly got into a fight with a woman outside of a bar.

Kenneth Morgan, 33, was arrested on Friday and has been charged with aggravated assault and simple battery, according to WTOC.

In a video being spread on social media, a man is seen standing outside a bar in Athens, Georgia, dressed in a Nazi officer's uniform. A woman is yelling at him and appears to be pushing him away from the bar's entrance. Other passersby stop to stare and berate the man.

“Get the f*** out, get the f*** out, you don’t f***** wear that s***,” the woman says in the video as she pushes the man away from the door.

Bryce Fowler, the general manager at Cutter's Pub, where the incident occurred, told the University of Georgia - Athens student newspaper The Red & Black that the man in the Nazi outfit was never allowed into the bar.

open image in gallery Kenneth Morgan, 33, left, wearing a Nazi uniform and yelling at a woman who is trying to keep him from entering Cutter's Pub in Athens, Georgia ( x/jewyorkstofmind )

The bar's owner, Patrick Depaolo, told the New York Post that he was glad Morgan was arrested, but disappointed the incident escalated into violence.

“He thought it was funny, nobody else thought it was funny. I’m just glad everyone’s safe, I know that woman got hurt, but I think she’s okay. That guy got arrested, which is good. I wish people didn’t do things like that and I’m sorry it escalated,” he said.

At some point, the man becomes embroiled in a fight with a woman, though it's unclear in the video what led to the battle, other than the man's decision to wear Nazi garb. It appears as though the man in the footage smashes a glass pitcher into one woman's face. The video ends, and bystanders move to intervene.

The woman, identified as a UGA student, Grace Lang, told the Red & Black that she suffered a broken nose in the attack.

Lang told the paper that she was at the bar with a Jewish friend and saw Morgan yelling at a pair of women who were objecting to his outfit. She said she moved between him and the women and attempted to rip off his swastika armband.

open image in gallery Kenneth Morgan, 33, of Georgia, was arrested and charged with felony aggravated assault and simple battery after he allegedly hit a woman in the face when she confronted him for wearing a full Nazi officer's uniform ( Athens-Clarke County Correctional Center )

She said that the fight over the armband kicked off the struggle that led to Morgan allegedly hitting her with a pitcher.

UGA confirmed in a statement to WTOC that the school's support staff have been in contact with Lang and other students who witnessed the incident.

The university also confirmed that Morgan is not a student and has no affiliation with the school.

"His actions, which were caught on videotape, are appalling, and we are grateful to Athens-Clarke County police officers for swiftly apprehending and arresting him,” UGA said.

Morgan is currently being held on a $1,500 bond for simple battery. He is also facing an aggravated assault charge, which has no bond.