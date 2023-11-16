Man arrested for allegedly beating mother and threatening to kill father

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man in eastern Nebraska has been arrested for beating his mother and kidnapping his father.

According to county records, 37-year-old Seth Ketelhut has been charged with third-degree domestic assault, false imprisonment, violating a protective order and making terroristic threats. He’s currently being held in Cass County Jail on $750,000 bond.

The Independent reached out to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office for comment.

TheOmaha World-Herald reported that the man attacked his father, 67-year-old Kevin Ketelhut, at his home in Eagle, Nebraska.

He allegedly forced his father to sit in a chair for over 20 hours on 5 and 6 November. Authorities say the younger Ketelhut hit his father in the head during that time with a PVC pipe.

He also flashed a gun at him and repeatedly asked his father if he thought he was going to “live or die”, authorities allege.

According to the outlet, officials saw bruising on the older man’s body and head, in addition to bite marks on his ears and head. He was taken from the home once officials arrived and placed into Douglas County Jail.

The defendant also had warrants out of Dodge County and Hall County. His father had an active protective order against him at the time of the arrest.

In Dodge County, Seth Ketelhut has been charged with first-degree assault of 68-year-old Terri Mashka, his mother. Additional charges include abuse of a vulnerable adult and felony theft. He allegedly recently stole his mother’s 2021 Ford Escape.

Ms Mashka is currently in critical condition at Nebraska Medical Center after sustaining a cerebellar stroke and vertebral artery dissection in the attack.

She said she made a derogatory comment about one of her grandchildren, which aggravated Mr Ketelhut. He allegedly then began to punch her and slammed his mother to the ground.

According to the affidavit, a neighbour observed that she had her eyes swollen shut when she was taken to the hospital.

The defendant has a history of committing criminal offenses, the outlet said. He’s currently wanted in two counties for other alleged crimes, including vandalism of the Grand Island Independent building and failure to appear.