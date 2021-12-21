The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Police in Maine may have made a significant breakthrough in a 41-year-old cold case murder.

On August 23, 1984, 18-year-old Linda Maxwell disappeared in Calais area after a night with her friends. Two days later, her body was found on the shoreline of the St Croix River in Robbinston.

Maine State Police said they launched an extensive investigation into the murder at the time, but no arrests ever came from their inquiry.

"Despite an extensive investigation at the time, the case remained unsolved," St. Croix River in Robbinston, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss announced Thursday in a news release.

However, authorities now believe they've found a suspect in the four-decade old case. The agency's Major Crimes Unit expanded their investigation recently and turned up new evidence that was sent before a grand jury.

open image in gallery A photo of Linda Maxwell, who was abducted and killed in 1984 in Maine at the age of 18. Raymond Brown, 65, was arrested in May 2025 and charged with her murder ( Maine State Police )

After review, the grand jury returned an indictment charging 65-year-old Raymond Brown with murder. Maine State Police did not reveal what evidence led to the indictment.

On Thursday, just after 4pm, Maine State Police arrested Brown during a traffic stop in Bangor.

"This arrest reflects the continued commitment of the Maine State Police and the Attorney General’s Office to pursue justice in homicide cases, regardless of how much time has passed," state police said in a statement.

He is currently being held without bail in the Washington County Jail. It's unclear if Brown has an attorney or has been appointed one by the state.

Brown appeared before a court on Friday morning.

Police are asking that anyone with information related to the case to come forward.