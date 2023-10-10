Man arrested after fleeing deadly car crash in Maine

A man from Maine is facing charges after he allegedly fled from a deadly crash near the city of Albion.

A van and a pickup truck collided near Unity Road and Belfast Road on Friday, 6 October, according to the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office.

A witness told police the van was on Belfast Road and stopped at its intersection with Unity Road. When it turned left onto Unity Road, the pickup truck, which was travelling northbound on Unity Road, allegedly hit the van.

One passenger of the van was flown to a hospital in Waterville while rescue crews worked to cut the driver out of the wrecked vehicle.

While crews were still busy rescuing the driver, police learned that Kandi Carrier, 38, who had been flown to the hospital, had died. The driver of the van is still recovering in the hospital.

The driver of the truck who struck the van was not found at the scene, according to police. Investigators spoke to witnesses who said they saw him flee into the woods after the collision.

A police dog was brought to the scene and used in a search of the surrounding woods. While the canine unit was engaged in the search, deputies from the Waldo County Sheriff's Office travelled to the home of Stephen Bard, 51, who was listed as the owner of the truck.

Mr Bard returned to his home around 7:30pm, more than four hours after the crash, according to police. He was arrested at his home and taken back to the scene of the accident, where witnesses identified him as the individual they saw running from the truck into the woods.

Stephen Bard, 51, of Maine, was arrested and charged after he alleged fled the scene of a fatal accident near Albion, Maine (Kennebec County Correctional Facility)

Police charged Mr Bard with operating under the influence, causing death, aggravated leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, causing serious bodily injury or death while license is suspended and operating a vehicle after suspension.

Charges of causing serious bodily injury or death while driving with a suspended license and causing death while operating under the influence are class B offences and are punishable by up to 10 years in prison, according to the Portland Press Herald.

Mr Bard was not injured in the crash. He was booked at the Kennebec County Correctional Facility in Augusta and posted bail.

Authorities are still investigating the crash and said that more charges may be added.