A Florida medical examiner has released the cause of death for a 13-year-old who disappeared in February.

Authorities found Madeline Soto dead in a wooded area on March 1. She had been reported missing from her home in Kissimmee, Florida on February 26 after she didn’t show up to school. A local medical examiner has now ruled the child’s manner of death a homicide and determined she died from strangulation, WESH reported.

Madeline’s mother’s boyfriend, Stephan Sterns, 37, had previously been charged with first-degree murder in connection to her death.

After taking Sterns into custody, investigators “found several disturbing pictures and videos,” leading to 60 charges including capital sexual battery, lewd or lascivious molestation and possession of child pornography, the Florida State’s Attorney’s Office stated in a news release.

Sterns told police he dropped Madeline off close to her school around 8.20am to 8.40am on February 26. However, the sheriff’s office found evidence stating Madeline “was never dropped off near her school” on the morning of February 26 and Sterns had been the last person to see her.

Investigators believe that Madeline was already dead around the time he claimed to have dropped her off.

On the night before she disappeared, the girl’s mother, Jennifer Soto, told her to sleep in the same bed as Sterns because she wanted to rest after coming home late from work, according to WESH. She later told detectives this “was a selfish move because she wanted a good night’s sleep.”

The following morning, Sterns was seen putting items into a trashcan in the apartment complex where the family lived. Authorities recovered the child’s backpack and laptop from the trash can.

Sterns was supposedly seen about an hour later with Madeline in a car, but police believe she was already dead at the time.

Stern’s trial date for the murder charge has been set for October 14. His trail for charges relating to child sexual abuse images began earlier this month.

Police do not plan to file charges against the child’s mother. She has admitted to knowing Sterns had been grooming and abusing Madeline, which he had allegedly been doing since she was 11 years old.