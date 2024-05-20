Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Ex Red Sox player arrested for allegedly solicting sex from a child

Former Boston Red Sox pitcher Austin Maddox has been arrested in Florida as part of an underage sex sting

Via AP news wire
Monday 20 May 2024 23:32
Close
Boston Red Sox owner John Henry condemns unacceptable 50 games

Former Boston Red Sox pitcher Austin Maddox was arrested in Florida as part of an underage sex sting, authorities announced Monday.

Maddox was one of 27 people arrested as part of a multi-agency operation late last month, Jacksonville Sheriff TK Waters said. They are accused of soliciting sex over the internet from people who they believed were children, officials said.

Maddox, 33, began communicating with an undercover agent pretending to be an underage girl on April 28, an arrest report said. He expressed his intent to have sex with the girl even after she told him that she was 14, officials said.

Former Boston Red Sox pitcher Austin Maddox was arrested in Florida last month as part of an underage sex sting, authorities announced 20 May 2024 (Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Maddox agreed to meet the girl at a pre-arranged location, where he was arrested by law enforcement officers, authorities said.

He is charged with four felony counts, including traveling to meet after using a computer to solicit a child. He is being held in jail on a $300,000 bond. His attorney didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment from The Associated Press.

Maddox played college ball for the University of Florida and was drafted by the Boston Red Sox in 2012. He made his major league debut with the team in 2017 after several years in the minors. He spent about three months on the Red Sox roster before heading back to the minors to recover from shoulder injuries. He was released from the team in 2019.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in