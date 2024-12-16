Lyft passenger arrested after shocked driver finds him ‘naked’ in backseat

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A Lyft passenger was arrested after the stunned driver found him “a little naked” in the backseat of his car, according to Florida authorities.

The 48-year-old passenger, who has not been named, was picked up last weekend on December 7 in Lakeland, near Tampa, when the driver heard “a strange noise” from the backseat.

He was shocked to find the passenger had taken off his clothes in the back of the vehicle and immediately told him to stop.

“The Lyft company contacted the PCSO and reported that one of their drivers was in a very, very uncomfortable situation,” Polk County Sherrif’s Office said in a post on social media.

“The driver informed the deputy that he had picked up a passenger, heard a strange noise, and turned around to see...(the passenger)... was sitting on the back seat, sans shirt, pants, and undies. The driver told (him) to stop what he was doing.”

The suspect told police he “got a little naked” after he was overcome with “a feeling” when they questioned him, the Miami Herald reports.

Police arrested the man 10 miles from Lakeland in the city of Auburndale.

The man, who lives in Groveland near Orlando, has been charged with exposure of sexual organs, according to the Herald.