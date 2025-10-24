The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Lyft driver in Florida has been arrested after allegedly firing shots at two passengers who slammed the car door when they got into the vehicle, police said.

Rolando Rivera-Casillas, of Melbourne, Florida, has been charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder following the incident in Orlando.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to an address at Spring Villas Circle, following reports of a shooting. Upon arrival they found two brothers on the front porch of a house, one who had been shot and the other helping him.

The victim was lying on the ground with gunshot wounds to his stomach and foot. He is still being treated in hospital for his injuries.

Suspect Rivera-Casillas was found “standing at the back of an SUV with his hands on the vehicle and what appeared to be a firearm on the hood”. cops said.

Rolando Rivera-Casillas, of Melbourne, Florida, has been charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder ( Orange County Sheriff's Office )

According to the OCSO, he became agitated after the brothers, who had used the Lyft ride-hailing app to call for a car, shut the vehicle doors ‘too forcefully’.

A verbal altercation then followed, during which the brothers got out of the SUV, followed by Rivera-Casillas, who allegedly shot at them as they ran away. Deputies attempted to interview Rivera-Casillas, but he declined to speak and requested legal representation.

Investigators later reviewed surveillance footage and aerial video captured by the sheriff’s office helicopter, which they say supports the brothers’ account of events. Rivera-Casillas was subsequently taken into custody.

He was later charged and his first court hearing took plaxce Thursday, according to Orlando’s WESH 2 News. A judge denied bond and issued a no-contact order prohibiting Rivera-Casillas from communicating with the victims or any witnesses involved in the case. He was also barred from possessing firearms.

A Lyft spokesperson said: “The behavior described has absolutely no place in the Lyft community or our society. Our Terms of Service strictly prohibit weapons, and the driver has been permanently removed from the platform.

“We've reached out to the rider to offer support and stand ready to assist law enforcement in their investigation.”