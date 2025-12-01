The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A distinctive facial feature helped alert patrons of a Pennsylvania McDonald’s that suspected UnitedHealthCare CEO killer Luigi Mangione was eating at the restaurant, prompting management to call the police who ultimately arrested him, a New York court heard on Monday.

A manager at an Altoona McDonald’s called police at 9:14 a.m. on December 9, 2024, telling dispatchers a “frantic” female customer was “really upset” because she thought the masked Mangione was inside the franchise.

As the operator asked for more identifying information about how Mangione looked, the manager responded, “The only thing you can see are his eyebrows.”

Police officers were dispatched two minutes later, and Mangione was eventually arrested. The arrest followed police flagging Mangione’s face in the first place after he lowered his mask to smile at a hostel clerk in New York.

The 911 audio was played for the court as part of pre-trial deliberations over evidence obtained in the arrest.

open image in gallery Customers at a Pennsylvania McDonald’s say they recognized Luigi Mangione’s distinctive eyebrows behind a face mask and urged a manager to call 911, leading to the suspected UnitedHealthCare assassin’s arrest last December ( Getty Images )

Ahead of the state murder trial over CEO Brian Thompson’s killing in Manhattan last year, Mangione is seeking to stop the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office from showing or describing to jurors a gun and a personal notebook police say they recovered from his bag during his arrest.

The prosecution has quoted from the notebook extensively as it makes it case, including sections where Mangione allegedly praised the Unabomber and wrote that Thompson was a “greedy bastard that had it coming.”

The 27-year-old inmate’s attorneys claim his rights were “trampled” during the arrest because officers initially searched his backpack without a warrant and questioned him for about 20 minutes before reading him his rights.

Elsewhere during Monday’s proceedings, where Mangione sat quietly and listened to the evidence as supporters looked on from the court gallery, a Pennsylvania corrections officer testified about speaking with Mangione during his time being held in the state prior to his extradition back to New York.

open image in gallery Mangione is seeking to bar evidence taken during his arrest from his upcoming state murder trial, arguing it was initially obtained before police had a warrant or read him his rights ( Getty Images )

Tomas Rivers, a guard at SCI Huntingdon, a high-security prison near Altoona, said he and Mangione spoke of "the difference between private health care and nationalized health care,” and added that Mangione claimed at one point he “wanted to make a statement to the public” during his detention, a suggestion the guard ignored.

In September, Judge Gregory Carro threw out state terrorism charges against Mangione.

The 27-year-old faces up to life in prison in the state case and could face the death penalty if found guilty in a separate federal case.

No trial date has been set for either case.