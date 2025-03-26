The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Two handwritten, heart-shaped notes were hidden inside the argyle socks Luigi Mangione wore to court last month, violating the special treatment he had been afforded for his “fashion needs,” New York City prosecutors said Wednesday in a new court filing.

Mangione, 26, who is accused of gunning down United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson in December, was allowed to wear street clothes instead of his bright orange jail uniform during his court appearance on February 21.

A bag of clothes that was provided to the court officer by Mangione’s defense team included a new pair of argyle socks wrapped around cardboard, according to the filing.

“Secreted in the cardboard were two personal heart-shaped notes, one addressed to an unknown person named 'Joan' and the other to Luigi stating in part 'know there are thousands of people wishing you luck,’” Assistant District Attorney Joel Seidemann wrote in the filing.

open image in gallery Mangione, 26, is accused of gunning down United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson in December

Mangione wore the socks, but later took them off “because he felt that ‘they did not look good,’” Seidemann said in the filing.

Instead, the suspected killer appeared in court in loafers without socks, his feet shackled at the ankles.

It's not clear who wrote the note or slipped it into the socks.

“Fortunately, the items smuggled were handwritten notes and not contraband capable of harming the transporting officers,” prosecutors noted.

This comes as Mangione’s team has requested a laptop for their client to review legal material in his cell while he awaits trial for the fatal shooting of Thompson on a Manhattan street.

"Without the laptop, which allows Mr. Mangione to review discovery outside the presence of counsel, there are not enough visiting hours that would allow the defense to view all discovery with the defendant (including thousands of hours of video) and also meet the Court's current motion schedule," the defense said.

open image in gallery Mangione appeared in court in loafers without socks, his feet shackled at the ankles ( AP )

Prosecutors responded to the request, which they opposed, with Seidemann writing that Mangione does not need his own “specially formulated laptop” in jail because he “fails to show a necessity” to receive one and that he “has ample access to desktop computers” to do research and review legal documents.

Seidemann also noted that “special treatment to the defendant’s benefit was violated when (prosecutors) made accommodations for the defendant's fashion needs during the last court appearance.”

"Ironically, the defense repeats at every opportunity that defendant is being treated differently than other defendants similarly situated. Yet, that's precisely what the defense seeks – special treatment for defendant, without circumstances that warrant it," Seidemann said.

There are very few inmates at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn who are given laptops, ABC News reported.

Mangione is accused of gunning down Thompson, 50, on December 4, 2024, outside a Manhattan hotel where UnitedHealthcare was about to hold an investor conference. He has pleaded not guilty to state charges.

open image in gallery Mangione is accused of gunning down Thompson, 50, on December 4, 2024 ( Getty )

He also faces federal charges in Thompson’s killing and state-level gun possession and other charges in Pennsylvania. He hasn't entered any pleas in those cases.

Mangione’s writings and words on bullets recovered from the scene reflected animus toward health insurers and corporate America, authorities have said.

The case has made him something of a cult celebrity to people frustrated with corporate health insurers. Others, including elected officials, decry what they see as glorifying violence and vigilantism.

Mangione is due back in court on April 18.