The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Luigi Mangione, accused in the shooting death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, has received his largest ever donation – just weeks ahead of his next federal court hearing.

Mangione, 26, pleaded not guilty on December 23 to an 11-count indictment charging him with murder as an act of terrorism, weapons, and stalking offenses in connection with the death of Thompson – who was gunned down in midtown Manhattan on December 4.

The suspect will next appear in federal court on March 19 and in New York state court on June 26. If found guilty, Mangione could face the death penalty.

Last month, an anonymous donor deposited $30,000 into the Ivy League graduates' legal defense fund, alleging that Mangione’s motives were “suspect” and that “due process [was] lacking.”

The donor added that they were “highly doubtful” about the evidence presented and were therefore dubious of the need to pursue capital punishment.

The full statement on the GiveSendGo donation page read as follows: “I never needed to worry about affording med care. But I am here bc, even among the affluent, it is clear that from the motion to dismiss Adams' charges to perp walk, the case is likely politicized.

“Makes me highly doubtful of any claimed evidence and pursuit of capital punishment. CP, esp, would personally & strongly tilt me in favor of defense; the motives are suspect & due process lacking.”

open image in gallery Mangione’s popularity since the brutal attack has not faltered and fans have anonymously bestowed payments of $6,300, $5,700, $5,000, $2,000 in his legal fund ( AP )

This is not the first major donation that Mangione has received.

On February 17, $11,000 was donated to the legal fund with that contributor also citing concerns of inadequate due process in the U.S. legal system.

As the catalogue of donations reveals, Mangione has previously received a spate of anonymous payments of $6,300, $5,700, $5,000, $2,000 and more.

Only a few donors have chosen to state their names on the cause. The total defense fund now stands at $641,491.

The creators of the legal fund, The December 4 Legal Committee, previously declared they intended on accepting the cash.

"Luigi is aware of the fund and very much appreciates the outpouring of support. My client plans on utilizing it to fight all three of the unprecedented cases against him,” Karen Friedman Agnifilo, his attorney, said in a February 4 statement.

In the last two weeks, Mangione appeared at a pretrial hearing in New York Criminal Court, where dozens of fans were seen lining the streets holding up Mangione paraphernalia while they desperately sought to catch a glimpse of him.

A week later, the 26-year-old and his legal team desperately urged supporters to stop flooding him with fan mail.

“I am overwhelmed by - and grateful for - everyone who has written me to share their stories and express their support. Powerfully, this support has transcended political, racial, and even class divisions, as mail has flooded MDC from across the country, and around the globe,” Mangione’s statement said.

“While it is impossible for me to reply to most letters, please know that I read every one that I receive. Thank you again to everyone who took the time to write. I look forward to hearing more in the future."

The shooting on December 4 became a global news story after Mangione was able to evade police capture for almost a week – prompting a frantic national manhunt.

open image in gallery Mangione is next due to face federal court on March 19 ( AFP via Getty Images )

Mangione was eventually caught after he was spotted inside a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania. An employee at the fast-food chain recognised him from photos that were circulating online and tipped off authorities.

Bizarrely, the alleged killer has attracted swathes of female support after he became glamorised over his appearance as well as being praised for “vigilantism” in the brutal attack of Thompson.

Crucial to the explosion of his popularity was an image that captured Mangione smiling in a “flirtatious” moment with a female employee inside a hostel where he was believed to be staying.

That smile was said to be the “most significant clue to date” in the entire case, according to former NYPD Deputy Commissioner for Intelligence and Counterterrorism John Miller to CBS News at the time.

Mangione continues to be held at Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The Independent contacted Mangione’s attorney for comment.