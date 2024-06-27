The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Two high school teachers from the same Louisiana institution have been arrested for allegedly having inappropriate relationships with students.

Shelby Cavignac, 31, and Alexa Wingerter, 35, have both been arrested and booked into Slidell City Jail in Slidell, Louisiana. Both of the women taught at Slidell High School.

Cavignac was arrested after law enforcement authorities conducted an investigation into Wingerter which began in March. Police say Wingerter sent inappropriate photos and text messages to male students. She’s also accused of buying alcohol for pupils at a local bar.

Wingerter was first arrested in late April on charges of prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and student. Police said that she had an inappropriate relationship with at least one 18-year-old male student.

Several search warrants were executed and investigators with the Slidell Police Department found evidence to support Cavignac was also having inappropriate relationships with students. She was arrested for prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and student.

As part of the evidence found during the searches, police say they discovered that Wingerter had inappropriate relationships with additional students who were not originally identified.

As a result of the new evidence, she’s facing additional charges, including two counts of prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and student and indecent behavior with a juvenile. She was arrested a second time on Wednesday along with Cavignac.

Police did not release any additional details about the alleged crimes.