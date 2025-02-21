Three dead after shooting outside Louisville driver’s licensing office
Police haven’t identified any suspects
Louisville police are investigating a shooting that left three people dead on Friday.
Officers were called around noon to the scene of the shooting, the parking lot outside a regional driver’s licensing office in the Valley Station neighborhood.
They encountered a dead man on arrival.
Two women were found with injuries from the shooting and transported to University Hospital, where they later died.
“There are no known suspects,” the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.
Police believe there is no longer a threat to the public.
"It's absolutely a tragedy and I'm surprised that there wasn't more people injured because many people were standing outside," Major Donald Boeckman told reporters at the scene.
The department’s Homicide Unit will investigate the shooting.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.