Three dead after shooting outside Louisville driver’s licensing office

Police haven’t identified any suspects

Josh Marcus
in San Francisco
Friday 21 February 2025 14:16 EST
Police believe there’s no further threat to the public
Police believe there's no further threat to the public (WLKY screengrab)

Louisville police are investigating a shooting that left three people dead on Friday.

Officers were called around noon to the scene of the shooting, the parking lot outside a regional driver’s licensing office in the Valley Station neighborhood.

They encountered a dead man on arrival.

Two women were found with injuries from the shooting and transported to University Hospital, where they later died.

“There are no known suspects,” the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

Police believe there is no longer a threat to the public.

Police encountered three victims on scene of shooting, all of whom died
Police encountered three victims on scene of shooting, all of whom died (WLKY screengrab)

"It's absolutely a tragedy and I'm surprised that there wasn't more people injured because many people were standing outside," Major Donald Boeckman told reporters at the scene.

The department’s Homicide Unit will investigate the shooting.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.

