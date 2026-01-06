The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Louisiana mother is accused of fatally shooting her one-year-old daughter on New Year’s night – then telling the child’s father she had “sent her to God,” according to police and court records.

Kristin Bass, 28, was arrested after the child, identified as Acelynn Moss by her father, Bradley Moss, was found suffering from a fatal gunshot wound at their home on Quelqueshue Street in Sulphur, according to the Sulphur Police Department.

Investigators determined that Acelynn had been shot and killed by her mother, police said. Bass was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder.

Moss told FOX8 he was in another part of the house when he heard a loud boom. He said he ran into the room and found Acelynn shot and Bass allegedly holding a gun.

The couple’s other child, a two-year-old girl, was also in the room and crying for help, he said.

open image in gallery Kristin Bass was arrested after the baby was fatally shot at their home in Louisiana ( Sulphur Police Department )

Moss claimed Bass told him she shot Acelynn to “send her to God,” and suggested she intended to shoot their older child as well.

“I almost lost two babies,” Moss told FOX8. “I lost one because her mama wanted to send her to God. [My older daughter] said, ‘Help me, Daddy.’ And Kristin said, ‘I just sent our baby to God.’”

“She said, ‘Now I gotta get her,’” he added, referring to the couple’s second child.

Moss said the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services later took custody of the older child.

Bass remains in jail on a $10 million bond.