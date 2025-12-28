The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A group of current and former inmates in the Los Angeles County women's jail are suing, alleging that male staff watched them shower, harassed them, and groped them while under their care.

The lawsuit claims that LA County sheriff's deputies at the Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood abused their power and took advantage of the inmates in their custody.

According to an analysis conducted by the LA Times, inmates at the jail have made nearly 600 allegations of sexual abuse or harassment against its staff since 2021. None have been referred to the LA County district attorney's office for possible prosecution, the paper found.

The lawsuit is being brought by the Cochran Firm on behalf of the inmates. Brian Dunn, a managing partner at the firm, told the LA Times that dozens of inmates involved with the case shared their stories of "brazen" sexual abuse and harassment at the hands of the jail staff.

“It seemed to be happening with such frequency that it was like a practice. ... This is something that has been accepted,” he told the paper. “It’s heartbreaking for me to hear these women crying and the only thing you can do is sue.”

The Lynwood Regional Justice Center in Los Angeles, California. A lawsuit representing current and former inmates at the complex's women's jail accuses a dozen male staffers of sexual abuse and harassment ( Google Maps )

The Independent has requested comment from the LA County Sheriff's Department.

In a statement to the LA Times responding to the lawsuit, the department said it was launching a review of the abuse complaints to make sure they are subject to "appropriate investigative and administrative processes."

“The safety, dignity, and constitutional rights of every individual in our custody remain our top priority,” the department said in its statement. “We are committed to transparent operations, thorough investigations, and maintaining the highest standards of professional conduct.”

The lawsuit includes numerous examples of alleged abuses. In one section, the lawsuit alleges that male correctional officers frequently watched female inmates shower for prolonged periods of time.

It further alleges that male guards allegedly "press their crotches against the handcuffed hands of the female inmates" while escorting them, and "intentionally fondle the inmates' hips, buttocks, and bodies in a sexual manner."

According to the lawsuit, male correctional officers allegedly keep the shower water at "near-scalding level" which causes the female inmates to move quickly and erratically while showering to avoid being burned. The lawsuit claims the officers do this intentionally as it “often results in the female inmates’ breasts jiggling and wiggling demonstrably in full view of the male correctional officers" watching from an adjacent area.

The lawsuit names LA County Sheriff Robert Luna, three previous sheriffs, and a dozen staff members. Two of the staff members are still working in the county's jails. One is currently employed at the Men's Central Jail and another is still working at Lynwood, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.

The complaint alleges that one of the defendants worked as a Prison Rape Elimination Act compliance manager at Lynwood.

The sheriff's department said in a statement that it has a "zero-tolerance policy towards any for of sexual abuse or harassment within its facilities" and that it takes 'all allegations of sexual misconduct, abuse of authority, and violations of Department policy extremely seriously."