Woman’s head found in trash can after she was allegedly decapitated by daughter

A woman’s head was found in a trash can after she was allegedly decapitated by her own daughter.

Kimberly Monique Gonzalez, 25, was arrested on Sunday after allegedly stabbing her mother, Jacqueline Perez, repeatedly and slitting her throat, causing her head to become detached from her body at their home near Los Angeles.

Police arrived on the scene at around 5pm on Sunday in El Monte, according to the LA Sheriff’s Office, where they found a victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Officers also found Ms Gonzalez outside the home covered in blood and arrested her before paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Local ABC affiliate KABC filmed footage of detectives removing the victim’s head from a trash can.

Police said they recovered what could be the alleged murder weapon, but did not provide any more details.

Ms Gonzalez was charged with murder and assault with a deadly weapon, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said.

Mr Gascón described the attack as “an extraordinarily violent act”.

“My heart goes out to the family and loved ones who have been shattered by this unimaginable tragedy. The pain and grief they must be experiencing is unimaginable,” he said.

“This was an extraordinarily violent act which has had a profound impact on our community. We are fully committed to seeking justice on behalf of the victim and our dedicated team will work tirelessly to bring clarity and closure to this heartbreaking case,” he added.

Ms Gonzalez is currently being held in jail on a $2m bail and faces a life prison sentence if convicted.

Neighbours of the family described a trail of bloody footprints on the driveway coming from the home’s front door near decorations from a recent child’s birthday party, KABC reported.

They also claimed Ms Gonzalez struggled with drug addiction, according to KABC.

Meanwhile, the victim’s brother, Julio Lopez, who lives nearby, said he saw his nephew run out of the house covered in blood.

He told KABC he does not know what happened.

“Maybe they argued,” he said. “To tell you the truth, I don’t know.”