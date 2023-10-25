Driver charged with murder for deadly crash that killed four Pepperdine students

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 22-year-old was arrested for a second time after being released earlier this month following a deadly crash that left four Pepperdine University students dead — this time on murder charges.

Fraser Bohm was initially arrested on 18 October for gross vehicular manslaughter — but was released later that day due to insufficient grounds to file a complaint, according to Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department records.

He was arrested again on 24 October on four murder charges, according to the LASD. His bail is listed at $8m.

“When a case is presented to the District Attorney’s Office, you need to present supporting evidence for the specific charges being requested for filing within 48 hours,” the LASD wrote in a statement. “In this specific case, the evidence including toxicology, speed analysis, execution of search warrants, etc. was still pending and took additional time to collect.”

“Our detectives worked diligently to compile all the evidence needed so they could file the maximum charges allowed under California law,” the statement continued. “The Sheriff’s Department is relentlessly working to ensure we get justice for the victims’ families. Our thoughts are with each family, friends, and students of each victim during this difficult time.”

The city of Malibu posted on Facebook offering condolences to the four students who “were tragically killed by a speeding motorist” on Pacific Coast Highway on 17 October around 8.30pm.

Pepperdine issued a statement expressing “profound sorrow” regarding the deaths of the four students: Niamh Rolston, Peyton Stewart, Asha Weir, and Deslyn Williams. “Each departed student brought a unique gift and spirit to the University, and we deeply grieve the unfulfilled hopes and aspirations of our precious community members,” the statement added.

Officials previously said that the driver lost control and slammed into three parked vehicles, which struck the four college students. The site of the crash is infamously known as “Dead Man’s Curve,” given the number of accidents that happen there.