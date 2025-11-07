LA man posed as ‘famous singer’ to meet women and sexually assault them, police say

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Los Angeles man has been arrested after posing as a “famous singer” to meet women and then sexually assault them, police say.

The Los Angeles Police Department announced 33-year-old Davionne Jackson’s arrest on Friday. Jackson was taken into police custody last month, more than 2,000 miles away in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, which is about a 30-minute drive south of Milwaukee.

“Jackson has a long history of claiming to be a famous R&B singer, meeting women online and sexually assaulting them,” the LAPD said.

The department did not say which singer Jackson tried to pass himself off as during his alleged crimes.

He has since been extradited to California and booked for an outstanding sexual assault warrant.

Davionne Jackson, a 33-year-old man from Los Angeles, has been arrested after posing as a 'famous singer' to meet women and then sexually assault them, police say ( Los Angeles Police Department )

NBC 4 Los Angeles says Jackson has been held without bail at the Men’s Central Jail and is expected to appear in court later this month. It is unclear whether Jackson has a lawyer.

The LAPD believes there are more sexual assault victims and is asking for the public’s help in identifying them. Anyone with information is asked to call 213-709-9017.

The Independent has reached out to the LAPD for comment.