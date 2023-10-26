Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

An armed intruder shouting “Free Palestine” threatened to kill a Jewish family after breaking into their Los Angeles home.

The shocking incident took place on Wednesday morning in the Studio City neighbourhood of the city, according to police.

The female homeowner, who is nine months pregnant, told KTLA that the intruder kicked open the door to their bedroom and her husband fought him as she called 911.

“[He said] I’m going to kill you because you are Jewish … Israel kills people,” she told the station.

The couple’s four children were at the home during the incident and her husband managed to force the intruder, who has not been named by authorities, out of the house and into the garden.

Officers arrived at the scene and reportedly found the man armed with a kitchen knife. No one was injured in the incident and no property was stolen.

An armed intruder shouting “Free Palestine” threatened to kill a Jewish family after breaking into their Los Angeles home (FOX 11 Los Angeles)

The incident took place as the war between Israel and Hamas continues to deepen after 1,400 Israelis were killed in the 7 October attack from Gaza.

Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass condemned the incident on Wednesday.

“The vile act of hate that took place this morning has no place in our City. In the wake of the terror and violence inflicted over the previous weeks, this is one of the worst fears of Jewish families across our country – hatred spilling across the threshold, destroying the sense of safety and sanctuary in a home,” said Ms Bass.

“We remain steadfast in support of the Jewish people – the people of Los Angeles will not cower to hate. We will respond to it. The Los Angeles Police Department will continue to conduct increased patrols in communities throughout our City and I call on officials to take action to ensure the person responsible for this heinous act is held fully accountable. We will always stand together.”