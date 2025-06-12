LA man faces 8 years in prison for ‘spitting at an ICE agent’ after being charged with assaulting a federal employee

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

An undocumented migrant living in Los Angeles could face up to eight years behind bars for allegedly spitting in an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent’s face.

Omar Pulido Bastida, 41, was charged with assaulting a federal employee on Tuesday, June 10, after being charged earlier this year with being in the country illegally after he was already deported, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

According to a federal affidavit, an ICE officer knocked on Pulido’s door and identified himself as law enforcement with a warrant. Pulido allegedly responded by looking down at the officer from a second-floor balcony and insulting the officer.

Soon after, Pulido opened the front door, but left an iron security gate between himself and the officer shut.

When the ICE agent told Pulido there was a warrant for his arrest, Pulido responded, “No, get out of here. I know my rights. I’m calling my lawyer,” before spitting through the gate directly at the officer’s face, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Omar Pulido Bastida was charged with assaulting a federal employee after spitting in an ICE agent’s face, prosecutors say. ( Getty Images )

During the confrontation, the ICE agent had his head leaning against the grate to see more clearly and the suspect’s spit directly hit the agent’s face, prosecutors said.

Pulido then retreated into his home, but soon after, ICE officers forced entry and found him hiding in a second-floor storage room. When he was located, Pulido allegedly told the agents, “OK, you got me,” and was arrested.

Pulido was charged Wednesday with one count of assault on a federal employee, a felony that carries a maximum sentence of eight years in federal prison.

He faces a separate charge for illegal reentry into the U.S. following removal. Pulido was in court Tuesday related to the illegal reentry charge. He is set to be arraigned on July 16.