The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

South Carolina police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found inside an enclosure with wallabies and kangaroos on a relative’s farm.

“The deceased was located within an enclosure with wallabies and kangaroos of varying ages,” Horry County Police said of the incident in a statement Saturday on Facebook, calling the investigation “active and ongoing.”

In a prior statement, police called the animal involved in the incident “non-domesticated.”

Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard identified the deceased as 52-year-old Eric Slate, who was found with multiple blunt injuries, WPDE reports.

Robert Slate, owner of 5 Star Farm in Loris, said Saturday in statement on Facebook that “a tragic incident involving a family member” took place on Friday evening.

“The animal was not nor has been out of his secure enclosure,” Slate wrote, adding that “at this time we do ask for respect and support for the family.”

Kangaroos rarely kill humans, but can become aggressive, according to experts ( AP2008 )

The farm’s website describes 5 Star Farm as an having offered a variety of public events, including camel and pony rides, as well as hosting nativity scenes and parties in the past.

The Independent has contacted 5 Star Farm and the police and coroner’s departments in Horry County for additional information.

Police have not described precisely what caused the death, but adult kangaroos can grow to be 8 feet tall and weight up to 200 pounds, with muscular arms and legs.

Human deaths caused by kangaroos are extremely rare, though officials warn people to treat the animals with sensitivity and respect nonetheless.

“Whilst many people see large male kangaroos as placid grazing animals. The reality is that they can be aggressive towards people,” according to the government of Queensland, Australia. “Although the risk of this happening is very small, we still need to be wary around them.”

“Kangaroos and wallabies that are used to being fed can approach people expecting food,” the government adds in a web article on the animals. “When there is no food, they may become aggressive.”