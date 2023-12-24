Remains of ‘cult mom’ Lori Vallow’s daughter finally to be released to family

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The remains of “cult mom” Lori Vallow’s daughter will finally be returned to her family members more than four years after she and her little brother JJ Vallow were murdered and buried on Chad Daybell’s property.

In a court ruling in Idaho on Thursday, District Judge Steven Boyce ruled that 16-year-old Tylee Ryan’s remains can now be released to her next of kin.

“It is hereby ordered that the body of Tylee Ryan may be released to her next of kin,” the judge stated.

JJ’s body was previously released to family members in October after both were held in the custody of the state of Idaho while their mother was on trial for murder.

JJ, seven, and Tylee vanished without a trace back in September 2019, with Vallow refusing to reveal their whereabouts to both authorities and the children’s desperate family members.

While the children were missing, Vallow and her new lover Chad Daybell jetted off to Hawaii to get married in a fairytale wedding on the beach.

In June 2020 – nine months after they were last seen alive – Tylee and JJ’s remains were found buried on the grounds of Mr Daybell’s property in Rexburg, Idaho.

Tylee Ryan and Joshua “JJ” Vallow (Family handout)

JJ, who had autism, had been smothered with a plastic bag taped over his face, his little body still dressed in a pair of red pyjamas.

Tylee’s cause of death meanwhile has been impossible to establish as the teenager’s dismembered, charred bones and body parts were found scattered in the ground on Mr Daybell’s pet cemetery.

Their disappearances and murders went on to uncover a vast web of bizarre deaths and incidents – all centred around Vallow, Mr Daybell and their doomsday cult beliefs.

One month after the children had disappeared, Mr Daybell’s wife of two decades Tammy Daybell – an otherwise healthy 49-year-old – also died suddenly.

Her death was initially ruled natural causes before her body was later exhumed and she was found to have died by asphyxiation.

This also came just months after Vallow’s fourth husband Charles Vallow was shot dead by Vallow’s brother Alex Cox in Arizona in July 2019.

In a dramatic, high-profile trial, jurors heard how Vallow was motivated by both her cult beliefs but also lust for Mr Daybell and financial greed when she conspired with him and her brother Cox to kill the three victims.

Vallow was convicted of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and grand theft over the deaths of her Tylee and JJ. She was also found guilty of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the death of Tammy.

In July, the 50-year-old convicted killer – who was once seen to be a loving mother – was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole after the death penalty was taken off the table.

Lori Vallow appearing at her arraignment in Arizona (FOX10 Phoenix )

During her sentencing, Vallow gave a bizarre statement claiming that her victims were now “happy” in heaven.

Vallow has now been extradited to Arizona to face charges of conspiracy to murder her fourth husband Charles Vallow and the attempted murder of her niece’s husband Brandon Boudreaux – who escaped an attempted drive-by shooting.

Mr Daybell is still awaiting trial for the murders of JJ, Tylee and Tammy, with a date set for 1 April 2024.

He is facing the death penalty if convicted after his legal team failed to get it taken off the table.

Meanwhile, the third person accused of being a co-conspirator in the murders won’t ever have his day in court.

On 11 December 2019 – hours after Tammy’s body was exhumed – Cox died suddenly at the age of 51. His death was ruled natural causes, with indications of a blood clot wedged in the arteries of his lungs. However the overdose drug Narcan was also found in his system.