Driver charged with DWI after crash into Long Island nail salon kills 4 people and injures 9

Police say Steven Schwally, 64, had been speeding through the parking lot when he drove through the window at the Hawaii Nail & Spa in Deer Park

Andrea Cavallier,Via AP news wire
Saturday 29 June 2024 16:51
Close
4 dead after car crashes into LI nail salon

A New York man accused of driving while intoxicated after he crashed his car into a nail salon on Long Island Friday, killing four people and injuring several others, has been arrested.

Police say Steven Schwally, 64, of Dix Hills, had been speeding through the parking lot when he drove his 2020 Chevy Traverse through the front window of Hawaii Nail & Spa in Deer Park around 4:30 p.m.

Three women and a man were pronounced dead at the scene and eight women and one man were transported to various local hospitals.

Of the injured victims, one was a 12-year-old girl and the remaining were all adults, according to police. At least two of the injuries were serious.

The victims’ names have not yet been released.

Police and EMS personnel gather outside of a nail salon in Deer Park, New York, on Friday, June 28, 2024, where a minivan crash through a wall and killed four people
Police and EMS personnel gather outside of a nail salon in Deer Park, New York, on Friday, June 28, 2024, where a minivan crash through a wall and killed four people (FOX5)

Schwally was charged with driving while intoxicated. He was transported to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.

Fire officials responding to the crash said Schwally was semi conscious when his vehicle came to a stop nearly at the back of the store, which is located in a strip mall.

“It’s horrible, it’s going to be tough for the community ... tough for the volunteer fire department, but we’re going to get through it,” Deer Park Fire Department Assistant Chief Dominic Albanese said in a news conference Friday evening.

“(It’s) just a horrible thing to see especially at this time of the year with all the good things happening, graduations and what not.”

Witnesses described the chaotic scene to ABC7 New York.

“Somebody saw that the man was driving and he came from this parking lot from Kohl’s and he was trying to pass somebody, and then they pretty much ran right into the nail salon and you could hear people screaming and yelling,” Danielle Tanis told the new outlet.

Steven Schwally, 64, was arrested and charged with DWI following the crash
Steven Schwally, 64, was arrested and charged with DWI following the crash (Steve Pfost)

One of the salon’s customers was stunned by what happened.

“Yesterday I did my nails,” Valerie Fisher said.

“Look, yesterday I did my manicure and pedicure. My heart dropped because life is so fragile. Life is so so fragile.”

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney’s office said Schwally, who remained hospitalized Saturday morning, will be arraigned at a later time.

