A Long Island community is grieving the death of 18-year-old Emily Finn, a beloved ballerina whose warmth, talent and leadership left a mark on nearly everyone who knew her.

Police say tragedy unfolded when Finn, who was home from SUNY Oneonta for the holiday break, went to the Nesconset home of her ex-boyfriend to return his belongings after their recent breakup.

The 17-year-old boy, one day shy of his 18th birthday, allegedly fired two shots from a legally owned shotgun, killing Finn before shooting himself in the face. He survived and now faces charges in Finn’s death, police say.

Vigils, ribbons, and messages of remembrance have appeared across New York towns, including Sayville and Bayport.The recent Sayville High School graduate had trained at the American Ballet Studio in Bayport for years before leaving in August for classes at SUNY Oneonta.

“She had everything in front of her,” artistic director Kathy Kairns-Scholz told Newsday. “She would have been the best teacher, mother and whatever she chose to be. Her personality was warm and welcoming. She was everything a parent would want in a child and teacher would want to have in their classroom.”

Emily Finn, a recent high school grad, was home from college when she was fatally shot Wednesday while visiting her ex-boyfriend to return his belongings ( GoFundMe/Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home )

Finn’s ex-boyfriend, Austin Lynch, 18, remained in critical but stable condition Friday. He is expected to face a second-degree murder charge.

As investigators continued their work, memories of Finn circulated widely online, The New York Post reported. Photos showed her dancing, allegedly with her ex-boyfriend at prom, smiling in a magenta-colored dress.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said it would be up to the court to determine whether he is charged as an adult. “Under NY’s Raise the Age law, the Court will make the decision as to adult versus family court,” a spokesperson said.

For those who knew Finn, the focus remained on honoring her life. She had danced at American Ballet Studio for more than four years, performing in multiple productions of The Nutcracker and stepping into leadership roles within the studio. She taught younger students, trained rigorously, often taking classes four or more days a week, and served as the studio’s fundraising president.

“She was dedicated and worked 100 percent all the time,” Kairns-Scholz said. “She knew everything. She picked choreography up very quickly and had a great mind that she could retain everything. A beautiful performer.”

“There wasn’t a person that didn’t like her,” she added, noting that students planned to decorate the studio with pink ribbons in Finn’s honor.

This year’s Nutcracker performance will be dedicated to her, and the studio hopes to establish a scholarship in her name. Weekend performances, including the Sayville Holiday Parade and Miracle on Main tree lighting, were canceled. Grief counselors will be available to students on Monday.

Finn, who had recently visited the studio just two weeks ago, was studying early education at SUNY Oneonta after taking BOCES classes in high school. Kairns-Scholz remembered her as “a breath of fresh air with a beautiful smile and gorgeous blue eyes” who seemed excited to start a new chapter.

Finn’s friends flooded social media with tributes. “This was such a sudden tragedy and I hope justice will be served for you and your family,” one wrote. “Nothing will be the same without you.”

The Sayville Alumni Association said Finn’s death “leaves an indelible void where a future of promise once stood.”

“We are utterly devastated. Our alumni community has lost one of its brightest lights to a senseless and unimaginable tragedy,” the association said in a statement. “We are united in our grief and heartbreak. In this darkness, our hearts are with Emily’s family and closest friends. We share in the weight of their loss. For now, we mourn. We remember her light. We hold each other close.”

A GoFundMe campaign that has raised nearly $75,000 by Saturday morning describes Finn as “a part of the fabric of the lives she touched in her generous and kind way.”

“Emily leaves a hole in the lives of her mother, father, brother, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.”