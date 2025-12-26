Real life ‘Home Alone’ incident sees 12-year-old boy fend off burglary over holidays

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Police said a 12-year-old boy thwarted a burglary at his Long Island home this holiday season in an incident that has been likened to the classic Christmas film Home Alone.

Tristen Taylor, a seventh grader from the hamlet of Medford, was home alone Tuesday afternoon when he heard his kitchen window shatter and footsteps inside his house, according to CBS New York. Taylor was quick on his feet and escaped his home through his bedroom window.

“I said, 'I have to get out the house, the quickest way possible,'" he told CBS New York.

Once outside, Taylor said he spotted a person inside his house, so he hid behind his garage and called 911, according to the outlet. "I was on the phone with them, waiting for them to get here," he said.

Officers received the call shortly before 1 p.m. and arrived at his home within three minutes, according to a press release from the Suffolk County Police Department. They found the 12-year-old uninjured.

A 12-year-old boy escaped his home and called 911 after he heard someone break into his Long Island home, police said ( Scott Olson/Getty Images )

The police department said officers found Christian Garcia, 53, inside the home and arrested him at the scene. Garcia was charged with third-degree burglary and possession of burglars tools. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Wednesday.

The Independent has contacted Garcia’s attorney for comment.

The incident has drawn comparisons to Home Alone, which follows eight-year-old Kevin McAllister as he fends off burglars targeting his home after his family forgot him when they left for a vacation.

Taylor’s grandmother, Timothea Taylor, told CBS New York the family is “very proud” of the 12-year-old.

"We were very proud that he was able to keep his composure and call the police as quickly as he did. Without even thinking about it, he automatically called 911," she said.

Neighbor Mike Campanella also praised Taylor’s quick thinking.

"I would hope my son would have done the same thing. When someone is breaking into the house, caution is to get out and call the police. You just have to be brave and call them,” he told CBS New York.