A Florida-based content creator was arrested earlier this month after videos were posted online showing her engaging in sexual activity with her chihuahua.

According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, Logan Guminski, 27, who refers to herself on Instagram as a “dog mom,” has been under investigation since January.

Deputies received a tip alleging that Guminski, a resident of Ocala, close to Orlando, had posted a video online showing her abusing the animal.

In an interview with investigators, Guminski admitted to the abuse and said that she said that she sold similar videos on the site Fansly, a platform similar to OnlyFans, according to the press release. In that interview, Guminski called herself a “content creator.”

According to the statement, Guminski sold another similar clip to someone on Snapchat for $500 in addition to the Instagram video. The suspect had videos of dogs on her phone.

Guminski has nearly 13,000 followers on Instagram. Her most recent post was on March 20, the day before her arrest.

open image in gallery Guminski is marched into Marion County Jail in central Florida ( Marion County Sheriff's Office )

On March 13, the suspect posted a montage video showing her fawning over her two dogs. “What can I say, they are quite literally my whole life,” she wrote in the caption.

On her Fansly page, users are greeted with the words: “Ask me anything, I want us to get comfortable and get to know you personally... my lips are sealed.”

The social media star was booked into Marion County Jail on March 21 and charged with sexual activity involving an animal and filming sexual activity involving an animal. She was subsequently released on a $10,000 bond.

The dog in the video was taken into the care of Marion County Animal Services.