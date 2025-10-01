The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A woman in Kentucky was arrested after she allegedly caused property damage at a Little Caesar's pizza shop because they charged her an additional dollar for extra sauce.

Breanna Haynes allegedly caused more than $1,000 worth of damage at the Louisville pizza shop after she arrived to pick up a mobile order in January, WDRB reports.

According to court documents, Haynes asked an employee for extra sauce and was told that it would cost her $1 extra.

Her charging documents say that she "became angry" after she was told about the cost of the sauce, and notes that an employee at the shop had already given her sauce for free, but she reportedly wanted more, according to WHAS.

Police say she then "created a disturbance in the store" before she began knocking items off of the counter, including an expensive register and a custom-made computer stand.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video from the shop that allegedly shows Haynes' outburst at the store.

Employees had given Haynes extra sauce for free – but she reportedly wanted more

Haynes was not taken into custody until September 22 when police intervened in another, unrelated incident.

According to court documents for that incident, Haynes allegedly threw a brick at a car belonging to the father of her child. She allegedly was upset that he was planning to move back to Cincinnati.

Haynes is facing assault charges as well as criminal mischief charges, according to the reports. A judge ordered her to stay away from the pizza shop and any of its employees.

She posted bond and was scheduled to appear back in court on Wednesday.