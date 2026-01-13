The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

After more than a week of searching for a beloved Chicago teacher who vanished on her way to an acupuncture appointment, her body has been found.

The body of 53-year-old Linda Brown was recovered from Lake Michigan on Monday, authorities confirmed.

Brown, a Chicago Public Schools special education teacher, had been missing since January 3, when she left her Bronzeville home for her appointment, but never made it.

Chicago police said the department’s marine unit recovered a woman’s body just before noon on Monday from Lake Michigan in the 31st Street Harbor after several days of searching the lakefront.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office later identified the woman as Brown. Police said a death investigation is ongoing pending autopsy results.

open image in gallery Linda Brown, 53, a special education teacher with Chicago Public Schools, vanished on January 3. Her body was found Monday in Lake Michigan ( Chicago Police Department )

Brown, who taught at Robert Healy Elementary School in Bridgeport, was last seen January 3 in the 4500 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, near her home. Investigators later located her blue Honda Civic near 35th Street and Lake Park Avenue.

Surveillance video reviewed by family members showed Brown parking her car around 3 a.m. that day, getting out alone and walking toward a pedestrian bridge leading to the lakefront. She was last seen crossing the bridge.

Brown’s husband, Antwon Brown, said her disappearance was completely out of character.

“Everything was fine,” he said. “Next morning I woke up, it was like 8:35 a.m., and she was gone. No sign of her. I thought she went to acupuncture because she goes to acupuncture on Saturdays.”

When Brown failed to show up for her appointment and could not be reached by phone or text, family members reported her missing. He added that she disappeared before she was set to return to teaching on January 5, after taking a leave of absence for several months.

"She has a little mental issues going on, and she took a leave of absence from her job to get help for that," Antwon told CBS Chicago. "As school was getting closer, it was kind of getting worse, like the anxiety, the panic attacks."

Brown’s family confirmed her death in a statement. “It is with heavy hearts that we share an update regarding our beloved Linda Brown. Today, Linda’s body was found in the 31st Street Harbor along the Chicago lakefront. This is not the outcome we were hoping or praying for, but we are grateful that she has been found and can now be brought home to our family.

“We want to extend our deepest and most sincere gratitude to everyone who supported us during this unimaginable time. To the individuals, organizations, volunteers, advocates, and members of the community who helped search, shared Linda’s story, amplified her flyer, and stood beside our family – your love, compassion, and tireless efforts will never be forgotten. The outpouring of support meant more to us than words can express.”

open image in gallery Surveillance video showed Brown parking her car around 3 a.m. that day, getting out alone and walking toward a pedestrian bridge leading to the lakefront ( Chicago Police Department )

Brown’s niece, Jen River, told FOX32 Chicago that Antwon Brown was struggling to process the loss.

“He is beside himself, he is very, very upset. This wasn’t the outcome any of us hoped for… He really thought that we would bring Linda home safely and she would be alive and well,” River said. “He is very deep in grief, having a hard time speaking and processing his thoughts. He just lost the love of his life.”

As speculation circulated online during the search, River said the family also wanted to address rumors.

“Antwon has always been innocent. He’s never been a suspect in this case… We’ve seen a lot of apologies to Antwon. It doesn’t matter now but I’m glad people are seeing who Antwon truly is,” she said. “I’m glad the facts have been released and we can now move on as a family.”

Brown was remembered as a dedicated educator who left a lasting mark on her students. Former student Rene Lopez told WLS she had a rare ability to make students feel seen.

“She just made us believe in a sense of hope,” Lopez said. “She just created a sense of community, a safe space within her classroom.”

Brown taught Lopez, his brother and several of his cousins. Lopez said she played a key role in his becoming the first in his family to graduate.

“I want the city of Chicago to really understand how much of an impact she played to her community,” he said. “Although she’s not no longer here physically, her legacy will continue to flourish through all the lives that she was able to touch.”

open image in gallery Brown is remembered as a dedicated educator who left a lasting mark on her students ( Chicago Police Department )

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson also issued a statement Monday.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of Linda Brown’s passing,” Johnson said. “As a special education teacher at Healy Elementary she made an immeasurable impact on countless young lives and was a vital member of the Bridgeport community. I’m praying for her family, and for her students as they grieve and remember Linda and all the joy she brought.”

In a message to families, the principal of Robert Healy Elementary said the school is working with Chicago Public Schools to provide grief counseling and mental health support to students and staff.

“Our own school-based mental health professionals will also be available for students who need ongoing services,” part of the message said. “We are deeply saddened by this loss and will do everything we can to help our school community heal."

It’s unclear how Brown ended up in the water. The investigation is ongoing.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988 or visit 988lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you. In the UK, people having mental health crises can contact the Samaritans at 116 123 or jo@samaritans.org