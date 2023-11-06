Lewiston rocked by standoff with murder suspect days after Maine mass shooting

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 36-year-old murder suspect was arrested after a five-hour standoff with police in Lewiston, Maine.

The city was still reeling in the wake of a mass shooting that left 18 people dead and prompted a two-day manhunt when the standoff began on Saturday.

Police were searching for Jerry Thibodeau, 36, who they named as a suspect in the murder of 40-year-old Anthony Ayotte on 3 November, according to WMTW.

The state police said they believe Mr Thibodeau and Ayotte knew each other and that it was Mr Thibodeau who dropped the wounded victim at a hospital on Friday evening.

Police travelled to Mr Thibodeau's home on Sabattus Street in Lewiston once they identified him as a suspect. When they arrived, a five-hour standoff ensued between 5.00pm and 10.00pm on Saturday.

The street was shut down as police attempted to convince Mr Thibodeau to give himself up. He was ultimately taken into custody without incident.

Jerry Thibodeau, 36, was arrested after a five-hour standoff in Lewiston, Maine after allegedly killing Anthony Ayotte on 3 November (Lewiston Police Department)

Mr Thibodeau is scheduled to make his first court appearance in the Androscoggin District Court on 6 November.

Police said Mr Ayotte was alive when he was left at the hospital, but died early on Saturday morning.

No cause of death for Mr Ayotte has been released at the time of this report, though an autopsy was scheduled to have taken place on Sunday.

Residents of Maine's second-largest city were still processing the 25 October mass shooting at a bar and bowling alley that killed 18. After a two-day standoff, the suspected shooter, Robert Card, was eventually found dead in a recycling plant trailer. He reportedly died by suicide.

Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden visited the city on Friday — just hours before the events that would end with Mr Ayotte's death — to mourn with the residents and remember the victims, according to ABC News.

The couple met with first responders, survivors of the attack, and the families of the victims. They also visited the Schemengees Bar, the site of one of the attacks on the night of the shooting. The president arrived with a bouquet of white flowers and visited the makeshift memorial built outside to remember the victims.

He then delivered remarks to the residents and press in Lewiston.

"No pain is the same but we know what it's like to lose a piece of our soul, and the depths of loss is so profound. Some of us have been there," Mr Biden said. "Eighteen precious souls stolen, 13 wounded: Children, grandchildren, spouses, siblings, parents, grandparents, bowling coaches, union workers, beloved members, advocates and friends of Lewiston's deaf and hard of hearing community. All of them lived lives of love and service and sacrifice."