Murder suspect escapes prison after pepper spraying officer and stealing car

A murder suspect is on the loose in Louisiana after pepper spraying a deputy, stealing her car, and escaping custody.

Leon Ruffin, 51, has been in jail in Jefferson Parish since July 2023 when he was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Mr Ruffin had recently been receiving medical treatment in the jail’s medical facility, and on Sunday was transferred to a nearby hospital to be treated for a seizure, Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said in a press conference.

Upon his release from the hospital, a deputy came to take him back to jail. After putting him in the back of her car, Mr Ruffin “created some type of disturbance” that prompted the deputy to get out of the vehicle to check on the suspect, Sheriff Lopinto said.

Mr Ruffin then pepper sprayed the deputy and escaped in her car. The deputy shot at Mr Ruffin as he drove away, Mr Lopinto said, but it is unclear if any of the three rounds struck him.

It is not yet known where the suspect obtained the pepper spray. The deputy still had her pepper spray on her when Mr Ruffin escaped, as well as her gun and taser.

Officers now believe Mr Ruffin may have been faking the injuries he was initially being treated for, the sheriff said.

His whereabouts are currently unknown.

Mr Ruffin should be considered “armed and dangerous,” the sheriff said, noting that he is facing life in prison if convicted.

“I really don’t believe he has anything to lose,” he said.