The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A South Carolina mother has been found 200 miles from her home, after leaving her husband and her 4-year-old son to attend a church meeting.

Leigh McAlister, 37, was reported missing by her husband, Rob, on February 14 after she travelled from her hometown of Lexington, just outside of Columbia, to Atlanta a day earlier.

McAlister has since been found, with Rob telling 11Alive that she was located at a local hospital by Atlanta police. However, authorities have not revealed any more details.

open image in gallery Leigh McAlister, who vanished in Atlanta on Valentine's Day, has been found at a local hospital ( Cobb County Police Department )

The circumstances surrounding McAlister’s disappearance remain unknown, with her movements over the weekend captured on surveillance video.

In the video dated February 14, McAlister was seen passing by a Publix supermarket at Buckhead Landing in Atlanta.

A missing person’s poster, which was circulated during the search and shared on Facebook by friends who said the mother of one was due home on February 14.

However, the poster alleged that McAlister was considering returning a day later than she had originally planned for an unknown reason.

McAllister was described as being 5”10 and as having brown eyes and hair.

On February 16, cops found her car close to the Atlanta Braves’ stadium, less than 10 miles from the supermarket.

open image in gallery The mom vanished while visiting Atlanta, Georgia, for a church conference ( Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Inside her SUV, authorities found both her phone and her wallet, which only heightened concerns about her welfare, according to 11Alive.

Police have yet to confirm why McAlister left her phone and wallet behind, or how she was able to travel without them.

Her husband, Rob, told WLTX-TV Columbia on Monday that the entire incident was out of character for McAlister.

“It’s not like her,” he said, adding that he had travelled to Atlanta in order to find her.

He also said that the pair share a 4-year-old son, who had become increasingly confused about his mother’s whereabouts.

The Independent has contacted the Atlanta Police Department and the Cobb County Police Department for further comment.