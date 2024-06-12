The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A Texas teenager who has been missing for over a week left behind her cell phone and keys at her home and investigators say her disappearance is concerning.

Le Andra Tristan, 16, has not been seen or heard from since the evening of June 4.

Tristan’s mother, Pauline Espinoza, told KPRC 2 that the teen asked for a Q-tip and dental floss before heading to bed at their home in Dickinson on the night she was last seen. The next morning, she was gone.

Espinoza said her daughter’s cell phone, house key and driver’s license were left behind – and the front door was locked – adding to the mystery of Tristan’s disappearance.

“If you left voluntarily, I think I would have had answers by now,” Espinoza said. “She comes from a good home. There’s no reason for her to be gone, especially this long with no clues.”

The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office told KPRC 2 on Tuesday that Tristan’s disappearance is being considered concerning but that it is not yet suspicious.

Le Andra Tristan, 16, was last seen on the evening of June 4 at her Texas home ( Galveston County Sheriff’s Office )

Investigators also told the news outlet that Tristan is considered a runaway despite the teen’s plans to take college courses and become a nurse, according to her mother. She had recently graduated high school early.

Espinoza said her daughter had been excited for her future plans, but then missed an appointment with an academic advisor on Friday.

There hasn’t been any activity on Tristan’s social media accounts, her mother said. Espinoza said she also searched the messages on the teen’s phone, but found no clues that would give her an idea of where she is or any indication that she was planning to leave.

“I want her back. She’s a part of me, you know. This is so hard,” Espinoza said. “Every day is hard. I’m waiting for that phone to ping.”

Investigators are continuing their search for Tristan and have asked neighbors to check their surveillance cameras from the time frame she disappeared.

“We want her back home,” her mother said. “It’s caused so much pain.”