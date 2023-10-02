Suspect killed by police after quadruple shooting in Philadelphia home

A suspect in a quadruple shooting in Philadelphia that left three dead and one person in a critical condition has been shot dead by police.

Police were initially called to an address in the 6100 block of Shelbourne St in Lawncrest just before 5am on Monday, where they found three victims in a front room, Interim Police Commissioner John Stanford told reporters.

A fourth woman who suffered a gunshot wound to the face and hand called 911 and was conscious and able to speak with officers, Mr Stanford said. The 43-year-old was taken to hospital in a critical but stable condition.

Officers then began searching for a 42-year-old man who was related to the victims and had left the home in a blue Honda Pilot, police said.

Officers attempted to pull over the suspect’s car at around 7.50am on East Phil Ellena Street in East Mount Airy, the Philadelphia Police Department Officers said in a statement.

The 21-year-old suspect fired at least one round at officers who then returned fire, striking the suspect, according to police.

He was taken to Einstein Hospital by police and initially listed in a critical condition. He was pronounced dead just before 9am, police said.

A second person who was with the suspect at the time of the shooting has been taken into custody, Inspector Stanford said.

The identities of the victims and the suspect have not yet been released. Two of the victims were seniors, according to FOX29.

One police officer suffered minor injuries from broken glass during the shooting.