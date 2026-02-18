MAGA favorite Lauren Boebert’s son cited for child abuse once again

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

MAGA firebrand Lauren Boebert’s son has been accused of child abuse for a second time, after the lawmaker’s grandson allegedly wandered out of a property belonging to the family over the weekend.

Boebert told reporters that the incident unfolded at a home in Windsor, Colorado, where her 20-year-old son, Tyler, was watching the youngster.

“A kind woman quickly and safely secured him, and authorities were called as a precaution," Boebert admitted to 9News.

Tyler Boebert has since been cited on a misdemeanor charge of child abuse without injury, the Windsor Police Department told the broadcaster.

However, the 20-year-old is already facing trial in April for the same charge following a similar incident at Boebert’s home in July, according to Windsor Police records obtained by Westword.

open image in gallery Tyler Boebert is facing a second child abuse charge after a toddler being supervised by him allegedly wandered out of a property in Colorado ( Rifle Police Department )

Tyler is no stranger to the inside of a courtroom, after being arrested in February 2024 in connection with a string of vehicle trespasses and property thefts.

At the time, the Rifle Police Department confirmed in a statement that the suspect faced 22 charges.

Those charges included criminal possession of ID documents, a dozen misdemeanours and one count of conspiracy to commit a felony.

Boebert said in a statement, given to The Denver Post, that she believed her son “should be held accountable for poor decisions.”

“I love my son Tyler, who has been through some very difficult, public challenges for a young man and the subject of attention that he didn’t ask for,” the statement read. “It breaks my heart to see my child struggling and in this situation, especially when he has been provided multiple opportunities to get his life on track.

“I will never give up on him and I will continue to be there for him.”

Tyler entered a guilty plea to one count of attempted identity theft as part of a plea deal, leading to the dismissal of his other charges. The agreement included a two-year deferred judgment, allowing him the opportunity to avoid a felony conviction if he successfully completed his probation.

open image in gallery Lauren Boebert is well-known for promoting QAnon conspiracy theories and for claiming the 2020 election was rigged ( Getty Images )

His mother is known as a longtime President Trump loyalist.

The proud gun-owner has repeatedly reiterated her hardline position on immigration, promoted the QAnon conspiracy theory and claimed that the 2020 election was rigged to deliver a win for President Joe Biden.

However, Boebert was one of the few Republicans to break away from her party amid the vote to release files related to the convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Boebert pushed aggressively for a vote on the release of the files, and the vote ultimately forced the DOJ to unlock the documents.

Boebert, though, seemingly faced a backlash from Trump when the president vetoed a bill that would have provided funding for a water project in her Colorado district.

open image in gallery Boebert was one of the few Republicans to break from her party in calling for the release of the Epstein files ( Getty Images )

“I sincerely hope this veto has nothing to do with political retaliation for calling out corruption and demanding accountability,” she told 9News at the time.

Boebert has continued to push for greater transparency with the Epstein files and even called for the disgraced financier’s partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, to receive a greater jail sentence after viewing the unredacted files.

“I think Ghislaine Maxwell should get more time and she should definitely be in a harsher prison than what she's in,” Boebert told reporters. “It's absolutely disgusting.”

She added that there are “folks who are definitely implicated and co-conspirators,” but did not elaborate further.

The Independent has contacted Representative Boebert for comment.