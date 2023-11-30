Social justice charity founder killed in LA home invasion

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A Hollywood social justice advocate was shot and killed inside his Los Angeles home by a woman in a random attack, say police.

Michael Latt, a 33-year-old movie marketing consultant, died on Monday after the suspect entered his home and reportedly shot him in the head.

Authorities say that officers arrested Jameelah Elena Michl, 36, who lives in her car and prosecutors have charged her with murder and burglary.

She was taken into custody after the shooting in the 900 block of Alandele Avenue in the Mid-City area of the city and is being held on $3m bail.

Law enforcement sources told The Los Angeles Times that the victim did not know the alleged shooter and that she was not given access to the home.

Latt was the founder and CEO of Lead With Love, a marketing firm he founded to elevate Black and other underrepresented creatives in Hollywood.

During his career, he oversaw marketing campaigns with the likes of musician Common and movie director Ryan Coogler.

His family shared news of the killing on Latt’s Instagram account.

“Our family, Michael’s extraordinary friends and colleagues are shattered by the profound grief of losing our Michael,” they wrote.

“Michael will never be forgotten and we can all carry on his legacy of love, compassion and fierce dedication to positive and lasting change.”

Latt’s mother, Michelle Satter, is an executive with the Sundance Film Festival and is being given the Academy Awards’ Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award in January. His father, David Latt, is a film producer.

Franklin Leonard, founder of the Black List, paid tribute to Latt on X.

“I cannot even begin to express what we’ve lost with Michael Latt’s murder,” he wrote. “He was the absolute best of us. Rest in Power, my friend.”

Latt was a communications consultant for Ava DuVernay’s ARRAY Now, and the marketing director for Blackout for Human Rights, which Coogler founded to speak out on police killings.