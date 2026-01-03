The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The widow of a beloved Las Vegas pastor who was fatally shot outside his home over two years ago is suing the local homeowners association and a property management company, alleging they failed to address a long‑running neighborhood dispute that ended in deadly violence.

Sarah Davi filed a complaint this week in Clark County District Court, alleging that the Court at Aliante Homeowners Association and FirstService Nevada failed to take sufficient action to ease tensions between her late husband, 46-year-old Rev. Nick Davi, their family, and their neighbor, Joe Junio, 36.

According to the lawsuit, the association was aware of repeated complaints the family made about Junio’s behavior, but did little to prevent the situation from getting worse.

In the weeks before the shooting, Junio allegedly showed "escalating threatening behavior” after the Davi family reported her to the HOA over chickens and dogs, a police report said, per 8NewsNow.

The dispute came to a tragic head in the driveway of their gated Court at Aliante community home on December 29, 2023. On that day, Junio allegedly drove past the family, then parked beside them, staring them down as one family member asked, “Why don’t you leave us alone? We’ve had enough.”

The family's neighbor, Joe Junio, 36, was arrested following the shooting and faces charges, including murder, attempted murder and child abuse ( NLVPD )

The couple’s children, ages 12 and 15, were inside the vehicle, and one began recording the interaction.

“What’s your problem with us?” Nick Davi allegedly asked Junio, who suddenly exited her vehicle and shot at the adults, according to the lawsuit, quoted in the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

One of the victims reportedly fought over the gun with Junio before she ran to her apartment.

Nick Davi died of his injuries at a hospital, while Sarah Davi survived but suffered serious wounds.

Nick Davi was a pastor at Grace Point Church in North Las Vegas. He moved to Vegas in 2005 after leaving the South after Hurricane Katrina, documents said.

A GoFundMe created for the family’s expenses related to the incident has raised over $105,700 of its $250,000 goal as of Saturday morning.

Court records show the Davises had reported numerous incidents involving Junio, including threats and harassment related to complaints about her keeping chickens and dogs.

In the weeks before the shooting, police say Junio had allegedly thrown rocks, dumped dog waste on the couple’s property and made threatening gestures, prompting multiple calls to law enforcement.

In the lawsuit, Sarah Davi’s attorneys argue the homeowners' association and property manager failed to implement appropriate safety measures despite knowledge of the escalating hostility.

They were “were aware of prior incidents, disputes, and/or communications involving Joe that indicated or should have indicated she posed an unreasonable risk of harm to her neighbors,” the lawsuit, quoted in 8NewsNow, reads.

They add that association officials even communicated the couple’s complaints to Junio in a way that increased tensions rather than resolving them.

The Independent has contacted representatives for the homeowners association and FirstService Nevada for comment.

Junio was arrested following the shooting and faces charges including murder, attempted murder and child abuse. Her trial in the criminal case is set for May.

Sarah Davi also filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Junio in January 2024, seeking damages to cover medical costs, funeral expenses, lost income and other damages. That trial is set for July.

As of Friday, no court date has been set for the newly filed lawsuit.