‘Possessed’ man found eating victim’s face after Las Vegas punch-up

A man was reportedly found eating another man’s face, killing him in the process, in Las Vegas at the weekend.

Police were called out to a fight at a bus stop early on Sunday morning, with one caller reportedly telling the dispatcher that the suspect was “eating” the victim’s face.

Arrest documents, seen by KLAS, showed Colin Czech, 29, had “biological matter in his hair, mouth and on his clothing” when Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers arrived on the scene.

The department’s official statement on the incident, on Las Vegas Boulevard, stated that “one of the males was unresponsive and bleeding from the head”.

Czech, who is unhoused, was arrested and later booked into jail for open murder, reportedly telling officers that something was “possessing him” and keeping him up for five days straight.

Czech allegedly ate the victim’s eyeballs and ears during the incident, which went on for around 45 minutes.

The victim, who died from his injuries, has not been officially identified, but local news outlets named him as Kenneth Brown.

LVMPD did not immediately respond to a request for further comment from The Independent.

Czech did not appear for an initial hearing on Monday, but did show on Wednesday to be arraigned. His case is now on-hold while he undergoes treatment, News 3 Las Vegas reported.

Anyone with any information about the incident is being asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or online.