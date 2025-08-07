Las Vegas ‘supermom’ associated with popular parenting Facebook group indicted on child sex abuse charges

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Las Vegas mom who created a popular local parenting Facebook group has been indicted for sexual abuse and child abuse charges.

Christiann Ault, who created the “Las Vegas Super Moms” group, is accused of having a child rub their private area on her leg and chest “with the intent of arousing, appealing to, or gratifying the lust, passions or sexual desires of the defendant,” according to court documents obtained by News 3.

Ault verbally abused the child in a manner that caused them “to feel unsafe and/or unloved and/or upset,” according to the documents.

She has been charged with two felony counts of lewdness with a child under the age of 14 and one felony count of child abuse, neglect, or endangerment. She pleaded not guilty during a July 30 arraignment following an indictment by a grand jury.

The child testified last month that the abuse took place once or twice a week in Ault’s bedroom, and spanned over two years until March 2024.

open image in gallery Christiann Ault, a Las Vegas mom who created a popular local parenting group, has been indicted for sexual abuse and child abuse charges. ( Our Nevada Judges Inc. )

The child was 10 years old at the time of their testimony, 8 News Now reported. The child, who has not been publicly identified, reported the situation to two other adults in March 2024.

The alleged victim, who is still a minor, stated, “My legs were around her, and then she made me, and then a pillow was over her private areas, and then she had her hands like under the pillow.”

Ault was clothed during the interactions, but the child said they would only be wearing underwear.

“She told me I could have iPad time if I do something, and I was like, OK. And then it was making, she was wanting me to rub my private areas on her. I didn’t want to. It made me feel uncomfortable,” the child testified.

Ault also locked the child in their room “because she’s mad and she doesn’t love or like me, she hates me,” the child said. Ault would then lock the child in their room for hours, according to the testimony.

When asked if Ault would tell the child she doesn’t love them, or that she hates them, the child replied, “Yes.”

The child also testified that Ault threatened them not to tell anyone, warning that the consequences could include spanking, yelling, or breaking their eardrums.

Footage of a video call between Ault and the child, obtained by 8 News Now, revealed Ault repeatedly urged the child to tell the truth.

“It’s OK. It’s OK, sweetheart, it’s OK. Don’t worry about it. I just need you to know how important it is to always tell the truth,” Ault told the child. “I listen, I know you’re scared right now, and I know you’re confused. I know you are. And none of this is your fault, baby. None of this, please.”

She later told the child: “Because the truth, you’ll never get in trouble for telling the truth, baby, but lies can get, can get people put in jail.”

open image in gallery Ault pleaded not guilty to the charges last month and is free on $50,000 bond. ( Our Nevada Judges Inc. )

The “Super Moms” Facebook group was created in 2021 and encourages local mothers to “talk, connect, rant, laugh, vent, cry, celebrate, and even occasionally meet up,” according to the group’s “About Me” section.

In a post to the group on Sunday, Ault allegedly urged the other moms to refrain from commenting on the case while it’s still active.

“Sharing charges without context is harmful and unfair, not just to me but to my child. I would never harm him, and anyone who knows me knows the kind of mother I am,” she allegedly wrote.

Ault posted $50,000 bond on July 17, according to court records. Her next court date is scheduled for March 11.

A jury trial for Ault is scheduled for April 6.