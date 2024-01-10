Las Vegas man who attacked judge in wild video is charged with her attempted murder

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Las Vegas felon who attacked a judge in a violent outburst in court last week has been charged with her attempted murder.

Deobra Redden, 30, was in court to be sentenced for a felony battery charge last Wednesday when he lept over the defence table and the judge’s bench on top of District Judge Mary Kay Holthus.

A criminal complaint obtained byCNN has now revealed that Redden has been hit with new charges of attempted murder over the incident.

He also faces counts of battery on a protected person, extortion and intimidating a public officer, among other charges.

Some of these charges refer to him allegedly fighting a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer, a clerk and a marshal and spitting on an officer, the complaint reportedly states.

In the violent attack, caught on camera, Redden landed on top of the judge and immediately attacked her by “grabbing her, pulling her hair, placing his hands around her throat and/or hitting her on the head,” court documents state.

Following the attack, he allegedly told corrections officers that he was having a bad day and wanted to kill the judge.

He also allegedly told an officer, “Judge has it out for me” and “Judge is evil,” previous court documents also reported.

The judge sustained minor injuries, but she was back at work the following day, Chief Judge Jerry Wiese said at a press conference on Thursday.

A court marshal, Shane Brandon, was hospitalised for a head injury but was later released. A law clerk, Michael Lasso, was also treated for cuts on his hand.

Court documents said he was “grabbing her, pulling her hair, placing his hands around her throat and/or hitting her on the head.” (Clark County District Court via AP)

On Monday, Redden appeared in front of Judge Holtus once again – this time shackled and closely watched – to resume his sentencing for the original case of battery. He was given 19 months to four years in prison.

“I want to make it clear I am not changing or modifying the sentence I was in the process of imposing last week before I was interrupted by the defendant’s actions,” the judge said to the defendant, who had a mask covering his face and orange gloves on his hands.

Following this, Redden returned to court on Tuesday for a preliminary hearing in connection to his violent eruption in court last week, facing the new set of charges.

The shocking incident was captured on a now-viral video, when the defendant had “supermanned” across at the judge.

Before he attacked the judge, he asked Judge Holthus to be lenient with him, describing himself as “a person who never stops trying to do the right thing no matter how hard it is”.

“I’m not a rebellious person,” he told the judge, later adding that he didn’t think he needed a prison sentence.

Mr Redden appeared back in front of Judge Holtus on Monday after the incident (Clark County District Court via AP)

“But if it’s appropriate for you, then you have to do what you have to do.”

As Judge Holthus made it clear to the defendant that he would be going to prison and a court marshal moved to put handcuffs on him, Redden lunged at the judge.

Redden, who was not in custody at the time, had been heard saying, “Nah, f*** that b****,” before he leapt towards her.

He then allegedly slammed the judge’s head against a wall, struck her head once and pulled some of her hair out, according to documents obtained by 8 News Now.

She then hid under her desk, “balled up covering her face”, while he was wrestled to the floor by court officials, who were seen throwing punches. Redden was initially jailed on $54,000 bail in connection to the attack.

Redden’s foster mother, Karen Springer, and his older sister, LaDonna Daniels, told reporters that he had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, despite court records saying he was found competent to stand trial, The Associated Press reported.

“No disrespect. We’re not denying what he did,” Ms Springer said, adding that she was shocked when Redden “just snapped” last Wednesday, the outlet said.

“He struggles with his illness,” Ms Daniels said, noting that her brother had not been in treatment recently. “It’s a chemical imbalance. I don’t think sending him to prison will help.”

He is slated to appear back in court on 14 February.